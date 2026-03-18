Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro Injury: Remains out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Okoro (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Okoro will miss a fifth straight game due to a right knee issue, and his next opportunity to play will come Thursday against Cleveland. With the 25-year-old wing unavailable, Leonard Miller will likely continue seeing increased minutes.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
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