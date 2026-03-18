Isaac Okoro Injury: Remains out Wednesday
Okoro (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Okoro will miss a fifth straight game due to a right knee issue, and his next opportunity to play will come Thursday against Cleveland. With the 25-year-old wing unavailable, Leonard Miller will likely continue seeing increased minutes.
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