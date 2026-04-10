Isaac Okoro Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Okoro (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic.
As expected following his doubtful tag, Okoro will sit out his second consecutive contest due to a left quadriceps contusion he suffered on Tuesday. With the Bulls shutting down several rotation players down the stretch, Leonard Miller and Patrick Williams are slated to handle heavy minutes at the forward spots against Orlando. According to head coach Billy Donovan, Okoro is considered a "maybe" to return for Sunday's season finale against the Mavericks.
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