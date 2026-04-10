Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Okoro (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic.

As expected following his doubtful tag, Okoro will sit out his second consecutive contest due to a left quadriceps contusion he suffered on Tuesday. With the Bulls shutting down several rotation players down the stretch, Leonard Miller and Patrick Williams are slated to handle heavy minutes at the forward spots against Orlando. According to head coach Billy Donovan, Okoro is considered a "maybe" to return for Sunday's season finale against the Mavericks.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Okoro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Okoro See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
18 days ago