Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Okoro (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

No surprise here, as Okoro was previously listed as doubtful. With Okoro sidelined for a fourth straight game, the Bulls will likely continue to lean on Leonard Miller.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
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