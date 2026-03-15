Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro Injury: Unlikely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Okoro (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Memphis.

It looks like Okoro will miss a fourth consecutive game due to right knee soreness. Leonard Miller, Patrick Williams and Rob Dillingham will continue to operate in expanded roles for as long as Okoro is sidelined.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
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