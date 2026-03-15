Isaac Okoro Injury: Unlikely to play Monday
Okoro (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Memphis.
It looks like Okoro will miss a fourth consecutive game due to right knee soreness. Leonard Miller, Patrick Williams and Rob Dillingham will continue to operate in expanded roles for as long as Okoro is sidelined.
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