Isaac Okoro Injury: Unlikely to play Monday
Okoro (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Rockets.
It looks as though Okoro will miss a seventh consecutive game while recovering from a right knee injury. His absence means Leonard Miller and Collin Sexton should continue to operate in elevated roles off the bench.
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