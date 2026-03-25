Isaac Okoro Injury: Upgraded to questionable
Okoro (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday against the 76ers.
Okoro is in jeopardy of missing his eighth straight game Wednesday. He's no longer doubtful, however, and he's trending in the right direction ahead of this contest. With so many players injured in Chicago, Okoro could step right back into a sizable role.
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