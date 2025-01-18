Fantasy Basketball
Isaac Okoro

Isaac Okoro Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 5:09pm

Okoro (shoulder) is out for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Cavaliers will be thin in terms of frontcourt depth since they'll also be without Evan Mobley (calf). Okoro is a regular off the bench for the Cavs, and Georges Niang, Max Strus and even Jaylon Tyson could be in line to see more minutes off the bench. Okoro's next chance to play will come against the Suns on Monday.

Isaac Okoro
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
