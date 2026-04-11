Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Okoro (quad) is out for Sunday's game in Dallas.

Okoro will miss his third straight game as the Bulls' season comes to an end. The 25-year-old will end his 2025-26 season with averages of 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 triples per contest.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
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