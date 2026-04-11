Isaac Okoro Injury: Won't play Sunday
Okoro (quad) is out for Sunday's game in Dallas.
Okoro will miss his third straight game as the Bulls' season comes to an end. The 25-year-old will end his 2025-26 season with averages of 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 triples per contest.
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