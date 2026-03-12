Isaac Okoro Injury: Won't play Thursday
Okoro (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Lakers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
This will be the second straight game on the sidelines for Okoro, which could result in Tre Jones returning to the first unit and there will be more minutes available for Leonard Miller. For now, Okoro should be considered questionable for Friday's meeting with the Clippers.
