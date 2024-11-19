Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Okoro (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Celtics, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Okoro has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to a sprained left ankle he suffered against Boston. With Caris LeVert (knee) also out, Georges Niang should see increased playing time. Okoro's next chance to suit up is Wednesay's matchup with New Orleans.

Isaac Okoro
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now