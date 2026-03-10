Isaac Okoro Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Okoro (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Okoro was added to the injury report an hour before tipoff and ruled out shortly thereafter due to a right knee issue. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday against the Lakers. With the 25-year-old wing joining multiple teammates on the sidelines, Leonard Miller and Rob Dillingham are likely to see increased playing time.
