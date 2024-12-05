Isaac Okoro Injury: Won't return Thursday

Okoro won't return to Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to a left knee contusion, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Okoro didn't start the second half due to the injury, and the Cavaliers are taking the safe route here by ruling him out for the rest of the game. Caris LeVert should see an uptick in minutes with Okoro sidelined, although Dean Wade and Georges Niang should see minutes as well. It remains to be seen if the latter will recover in time to face the Hornets on Saturday.