Isaac Okoro News: Another subdued effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 11:19am

Okoro accumulated nine points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and one assist over 24 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 126-110 loss to the Kings.

Okoro remains a low-end option for fantasy purposes in most formats. He's scored in single digits in four consecutive games and five of his last six contests, with Okoro averaging 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31.2 minutes per game while shooting just 32.5 percent from the floor during that latter period.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
