Isaac Okoro News: Available Thursday

Okoro (shoulder) is available in Thursday's game against the Nets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Following a 14-game absence with a shoulder injury, Okoro is ready to return to Cavaliers' lineup Thursday. The veteran swingman could be facing a minutes restriction against Brooklyn, so fantasy managers' expectations should be tempered initially. Okoro's return could eat into the playing time of Max Strus and De'Andre Hunter on the wing.