Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro News: Available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Okoro (shoulder) is available in Thursday's game against the Nets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Following a 14-game absence with a shoulder injury, Okoro is ready to return to Cavaliers' lineup Thursday. The veteran swingman could be facing a minutes restriction against Brooklyn, so fantasy managers' expectations should be tempered initially. Okoro's return could eat into the playing time of Max Strus and De'Andre Hunter on the wing.

Isaac Okoro
Cleveland Cavaliers
