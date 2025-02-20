Isaac Okoro News: Available Thursday
Okoro (shoulder) is available in Thursday's game against the Nets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Following a 14-game absence with a shoulder injury, Okoro is ready to return to Cavaliers' lineup Thursday. The veteran swingman could be facing a minutes restriction against Brooklyn, so fantasy managers' expectations should be tempered initially. Okoro's return could eat into the playing time of Max Strus and De'Andre Hunter on the wing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now