Isaac Okoro News: Available to play
Okoro (knee) is available for Friday's game versus the Thunder.
Okoro was being listed as probable for Friday's game, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. The 25-year-old swingman is averaging 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 triples per game this season.
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