Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Okoro (knee) is available for Friday's game versus the Thunder.

Okoro was being listed as probable for Friday's game, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. The 25-year-old swingman is averaging 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 triples per game this season.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
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