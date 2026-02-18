Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro News: Cleared from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 1:35pm

Okoro (knee) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Raptors.

After sitting out Chicago's last contest before the All-Star break, Okoro is ready to go Thursday and is likely to force Patrick Williams to the bench. Okoro has averaged 11.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.1 minutes per contest in his last six games.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Okoro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Okoro See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide
Author Image
Dan Bruno
23 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 19
Author Image
Dan Bruno
61 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, December 7
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, December 7
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
73 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 5
Author Image
Dan Bruno
75 days ago