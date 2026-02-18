Isaac Okoro News: Cleared from injury report
Okoro (knee) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
After sitting out Chicago's last contest before the All-Star break, Okoro is ready to go Thursday and is likely to force Patrick Williams to the bench. Okoro has averaged 11.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.1 minutes per contest in his last six games.
