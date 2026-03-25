Isaac Okoro News: Coming off bench Wednesday
Okoro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
The Bulls are instead choosing to keep Nick Richards in the opening group Wednesday. Okoro is set for his first appearance off the bench of the year, though he should still see significant minutes as a reserve in his return from a seven-game absence with a knee injury.
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