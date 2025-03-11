Isaac Okoro News: Contributes on both ends in start

Okoro registered six points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 victory over the Nets.

Okoro earned the starting nod Tuesday with Donovan Mitchell (groin) inactive, struggling shooting from the field but still managing to contribute on the boards and defensively with a pair of steals in a winning effort. Okoro tied a season-high mark in steals, a total he has tallied on four occasions. Okoro has now posted at least five points and five boards in five appearances.