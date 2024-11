Okoro will start Monday's game against the Bucks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Caris LeVert (knee) and Dean Wade (illness) out, Okoro will make his first start of the season. Across 49 starts last season, including the postseason, Okoro averaged 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 29.1 minutes per game.