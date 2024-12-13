Isaac Okoro News: Gets green light Friday

Okoro (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Wizards, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Okoro will suit up Friday following a two-game absence due to a left knee contusion. The 23-year-old will likely handle his normal workload, especially with Evan Mobley (ankle) sidelined. In his last five outings, Okoro has averaged 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.6 blocks across 21.4 minutes per game.