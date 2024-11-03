Isaac Okoro News: Gets hot from three

Okoro accumulated 13 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes during Saturday's 114-113 win over the Bucks.

Okoro did the majority of his damage from beyond the arc in this one, scoring nine of his 13 points from deep. The Auburn product has been locked in from three over his last two appearances, hitting five of eight attempts to produce his two best scoring performances of the young campaign.