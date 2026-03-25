Isaac Okoro News: Good to go
Okoro (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Okoro will return from a seven-game absence to face Philadelphia on Wednesday. The forward has started in all 55 of his appearances and is averaging 25.6 minutes per game this season, but he could have his minutes monitored Wednesday night due to the lengthy absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Okoro See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 232 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 232 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 196 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 187 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 187 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Okoro See More