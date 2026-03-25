Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Okoro (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Okoro will return from a seven-game absence to face Philadelphia on Wednesday. The forward has started in all 55 of his appearances and is averaging 25.6 minutes per game this season, but he could have his minutes monitored Wednesday night due to the lengthy absence.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
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