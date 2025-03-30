Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro News: Leader in scoring off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Okoro closed Sunday's 127-122 victory over the Clippers with 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt) over 11 minutes.

Okoro returned to the Cavaliers bench Sunday with Max Strus (ankle) returning to the starting lineup, still providing an offensive lift to his squad on the second unit. Okoro connected on a team-high-tying mark from three while finishing with a bench-best scoring total. Okoro has reached double figures in scoring in seven contests, including in two of his last six outings.

Isaac Okoro
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now