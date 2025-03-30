Isaac Okoro News: Leader in scoring off bench in win

Okoro closed Sunday's 127-122 victory over the Clippers with 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt) over 11 minutes.

Okoro returned to the Cavaliers bench Sunday with Max Strus (ankle) returning to the starting lineup, still providing an offensive lift to his squad on the second unit. Okoro connected on a team-high-tying mark from three while finishing with a bench-best scoring total. Okoro has reached double figures in scoring in seven contests, including in two of his last six outings.