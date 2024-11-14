Isaac Okoro News: Modest performance despite start

Okoro recorded nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 win over the 76ers.

Okoro continues to start for the Cavaliers, having now run with the opening unit for six consecutive games. However, despite the opportunity, Okoro has failed to make the most of the situation, scoring double-digits only once, adding a combined five defensive stats. While he is likely to remain in the starting lineup, there is no indication his production will head north any time soon.