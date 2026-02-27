Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro News: Playing steady minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Okoro logged 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Okoro is soaking up plenty of minutes at small forward for the Bulls, but he remains a mostly unexciting fantasy player outside of treys. Okoro has averaged 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 32.2 minutes per contest in his last five games, shooting 40.7 percent from the downtown.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Okoro See More
