Isaac Okoro News: Playing steady minutes
Okoro logged 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Okoro is soaking up plenty of minutes at small forward for the Bulls, but he remains a mostly unexciting fantasy player outside of treys. Okoro has averaged 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 32.2 minutes per contest in his last five games, shooting 40.7 percent from the downtown.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Okoro See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1116 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide32 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 1970 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, December 782 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 584 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Okoro See More