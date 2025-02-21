Isaac Okoro News: Puts up five points in return

Okoro (shoulder) submitted five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 17 minutes in Thursday's 110-97 win over the Nets.

Okoro suited up for the first time since Jan. 16, after he had missed Cleveland's last 14 contests due to an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. The 2020 first-round pick lacks a fantasy-friendly profile, and he'll likely struggle to attain relevance outside of the deepest leagues unless he moves into a larger role. His playing time seems more likely to decline than increase moving forward, as the Cavaliers are expected to get another key forward in Dean Wade (knee) back from a lengthy absence during Friday's game against the Knicks.