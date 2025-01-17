Isaac Okoro News: Questionable for Saturday
Okoro (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.
Okoro is slated to be a game-time decision Saturday, as he recently faced an extended absence with a shoulder injury. If the 23-year-old swingman cannot suit up against Minnesota, Okoro's vacated minutes would likely be distributed among Caris LeVert, Max Strus and Georges Niang from Cleveland's second unit.
