Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro News: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Okoro (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Okoro is slated to be a game-time decision Saturday, as he recently faced an extended absence with a shoulder injury. If the 23-year-old swingman cannot suit up against Minnesota, Okoro's vacated minutes would likely be distributed among Caris LeVert, Max Strus and Georges Niang from Cleveland's second unit.

