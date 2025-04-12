Isaac Okoro News: Resting in season finale

Okoro (rest) is out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Okoro started in 22 of his 55 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, and he finished the campaign with averages of 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 19.1 minutes per game. He won't be available for this matchup Sunday, meaning the Cavs will rely mostly on fringe and unproven players, but he should be good to go when the playoffs start on April 19.