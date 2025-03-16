Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro News: Retreats to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 9:55am

Okoro won't start Sunday's game against the Magic.

With Donovan Mitchell (hip) sidelined, Okoro drew to straight starts, totaling 13 points and eight boards in 54 minutes. Mitchell will be back Sunday, but Evan Mobley (foot) is out. Okoro shifts to a bench role, while De'Andre Hunter starts in Mobley's stead. Over his last six appearances as a reserve, Okoro has averaged 15.0 minutes per game.

Isaac Okoro
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now