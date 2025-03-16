Isaac Okoro News: Retreats to bench

Okoro won't start Sunday's game against the Magic.

With Donovan Mitchell (hip) sidelined, Okoro drew to straight starts, totaling 13 points and eight boards in 54 minutes. Mitchell will be back Sunday, but Evan Mobley (foot) is out. Okoro shifts to a bench role, while De'Andre Hunter starts in Mobley's stead. Over his last six appearances as a reserve, Okoro has averaged 15.0 minutes per game.