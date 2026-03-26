Isaac Okoro News: Returns off bench
Okoro posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 157-137 loss to the 76ers.
Despite starting his 55 previous appearances, Okoro came off the bench after a seven-game absence related to a knee issue. It remains to be seen if this move will stick, but it's likely that Okoro maintains a steady role down the stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Okoro See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 233 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 233 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 197 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 188 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Okoro See More