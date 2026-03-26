Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro News: Returns off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 8:52am

Okoro posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 157-137 loss to the 76ers.

Despite starting his 55 previous appearances, Okoro came off the bench after a seven-game absence related to a knee issue. It remains to be seen if this move will stick, but it's likely that Okoro maintains a steady role down the stretch.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
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