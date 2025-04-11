Isaac Okoro News: Scores 13 points off bench
Okoro racked up 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 loss to Indiana.
Okoro posted a decent stat line, but he needs to shoot the three better in order to have more minutes off the bench. He's not expected to play a significant role in the rotation in the playoffs, so his upside will remain fairly low in most formats going forward.
