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Isaac Okoro News: Scores 20 in loss to OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Okoro amassed 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one block over 31 minutes during Friday's 131-113 loss to Oklahoma City.

The 27-year-old started for the first time since March 8, and also for the first time since returning from a seven-game absence due to a knee injury. If deemed healthy, Okoro should remain in the staring lineup for a Chicago team that doesn't have much to play for in the final weeks of the regular season. He's averaging 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game since the All-Star break, so Okoro might be a player worth targeting as a waiver pick-up in deep formats.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
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