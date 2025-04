Okoro will start in Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

The 24-year-old swingman will get the starting nod due to Donovan Mitchell (ankle) being sidelined. Okoro has made five starts since the All-Star break, during which he has averaged 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds across 24.4 minutes per contest.