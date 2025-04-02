Isaac Okoro News: Steps up off bench in double digits
Okoro notched 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 24 minutes in Wednesday's 124-105 win over the New York Knicks.
Okoro stepped up off the Cavaliers bench with Dean Wade (illness) out of the lineup, swiping a team-high pair of steals while leading all bench players in rebounds and finishing as one of six players with a double-digit point total. Okoro tied a season high in steals while posting his third outing of the season with at least 10 points and five boards.
