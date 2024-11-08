Isaac Okoro News: Sticking in starting lineup
Okoro will start Friday's game against the Warriors, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.
Dean Wade (illness) has been cleared to return following a multi-game absence, but Okoro will stick in the starting lineup for at least one more contest. Over his last two starts, Okoro has totaled 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steal in 50 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now