Isaac Okoro headshot

Isaac Okoro News: Strong line in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 11:09pm

Okoro logged 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-110 loss to the Suns.

Okoro put together a solid all-around fantasy line in the loss. He's trending up over his last seven games, posting 11th-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers.

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Okoro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaac Okoro See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago