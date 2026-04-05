Isaac Okoro News: Strong line in loss
Okoro logged 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-110 loss to the Suns.
Okoro put together a solid all-around fantasy line in the loss. He's trending up over his last seven games, posting 11th-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers.
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