Isaac Okoro News: Will play Sunday vs. Toronto

Okoro (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Okoro has missed the Cavaliers' last two games due to a left ankle sprain, but he will play Sunday. Okoro was in the starting lineup for eight straight games prior to his injury, and over that span he averaged 6.6 points, 1.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds over 21.3 minutes per game.