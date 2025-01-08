Isaac Okoro News: Will play Wednesday

Okoro (shoulder) will return to action Wednesday against the Thunder, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Okoro has missed the last eight games due to injury but will return against the red-hot Thunder, who have won their last 15 games. It is yet to be determined whether Okoro will reassume his place in the starting lineup, but his availability is a good sign for the Cavaliers, who hope to extend their lengthy win streak to 11.