Isaiah Collier headshot

Isaiah Collier Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 8:37am

Collier (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Both Collier and Keyonte George were late additions to the injury report due to illness. The Jazz could be very shorthanded, meaning players like Elijah Harkless, Cody Williams and Svi Mykhailiuk could step into larger roles.

Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz
