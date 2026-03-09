Isaiah Collier Injury: Dealing with illness
Collier (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Both Collier and Keyonte George were late additions to the injury report due to illness. The Jazz could be very shorthanded, meaning players like Elijah Harkless, Cody Williams and Svi Mykhailiuk could step into larger roles.
