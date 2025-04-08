Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Collier headshot

Isaiah Collier Injury: Iffy to suit up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Collier is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right hamstring soreness.

The right hamstring issue is a new concern for Collier, who hasn't missed a game since Dec. 19. The rookie first-round pick has scored at least 15 points in six of his last seven appearances, averaging 15.9 points, 7.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 31.9 minutes per contest in that seven-game span. If Collier is sidelined against Portland, Keyonte George will likely receive the starting nod at point guard.

Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz
