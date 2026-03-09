Isaiah Collier headshot

Isaiah Collier Injury: Listed out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 11:18am

Collier (illness) is out for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Collier was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest. Meanwhile, Keyonte George (illness) remains questionable. With this news, Elijah Harkless, Cody Williams and Svi Mykhailiuk could step into larger roles.

Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Collier
