Isaiah Collier Injury: Listed out for Monday
Collier (illness) is out for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Collier was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest. Meanwhile, Keyonte George (illness) remains questionable. With this news, Elijah Harkless, Cody Williams and Svi Mykhailiuk could step into larger roles.
