Isaiah Collier Injury: Not playing Saturday
Collier (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Collier will miss a sixth straight game due to a left hamstring injury. His next chance to play is Monday against the Cavaliers, but the Jazz have not provided a medical update for the second-year point guard in quite some time.
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