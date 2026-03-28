Isaiah Collier headshot

Isaiah Collier Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Collier (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Collier will miss a sixth straight game due to a left hamstring injury. His next chance to play is Monday against the Cavaliers, but the Jazz have not provided a medical update for the second-year point guard in quite some time.

Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz
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