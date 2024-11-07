Isaiah Collier Injury: Now expected to play Thursday
Collier (hamstring) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Bucks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Collier has yet to play this season while dealing with a hamstring injury. However, the rookie guard went through a full practice Wednesday and has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Thursday's contest. If Collier is officially deemed available, he should compete for depth minutes in Utah's backcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now