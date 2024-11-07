Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Isaiah Collier headshot

Isaiah Collier Injury: Now expected to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Collier (hamstring) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Bucks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Collier has yet to play this season while dealing with a hamstring injury. However, the rookie guard went through a full practice Wednesday and has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Thursday's contest. If Collier is officially deemed available, he should compete for depth minutes in Utah's backcourt.

Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now