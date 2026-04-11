Isaiah Collier Injury: Out for regular-season finale

Collier (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Collier will miss a 13th straight game due to a left hamstring strain. The 21-year-old point guard will finish the 2025-26 campaign with averages of 11.7 points, 7.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 25.7 minutes per tilt over 59 regular-season outings (19 starts).