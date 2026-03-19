Isaiah Collier headshot

Isaiah Collier Injury: Out with hamstring soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Collier is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks with left hamstring soreness.

Collier is sitting out the second leg of Utah's back-to-back and can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with the 76ers. Elijah Harkless and Bez Mbeng should form a timeshare for minutes at point guard Thursday.

Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz
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