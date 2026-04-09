Isaiah Collier Injury: Remaining out Friday
Collier (hamstring) is listed as out for Friday's game against Memphis.
Collier has missed Utah's last 11 contests. With only one game left this season for the Jazz after Friday's clash with the Grizzlies, it appears there's a good chance he won't be back on the floor until the 2026-27 campaign. Keyonte George (hamstring) is also still out, so Ace Bailey (knee), who is off the injury report, might find himself back at the point guard spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Collier See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 72 days ago
-
General NBA Article
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Awards: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Biggest Bust & More3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 54 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 54 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 36 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Collier See More