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Isaiah Collier Injury: Remaining out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 4:20pm

Collier (hamstring) is listed as out for Friday's game against Memphis.

Collier has missed Utah's last 11 contests. With only one game left this season for the Jazz after Friday's clash with the Grizzlies, it appears there's a good chance he won't be back on the floor until the 2026-27 campaign. Keyonte George (hamstring) is also still out, so Ace Bailey (knee), who is off the injury report, might find himself back at the point guard spot.

Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz
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