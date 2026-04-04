Isaiah Collier Injury: Remaining out Sunday

Collier (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City.

At this point, it's hard to tell if Collier will be back in the lineup before the end of the 2025-26 campaign. However, with Elijah Harkless (hamstring) and Keyonte George (hamstring) also sidelined Sunday, Kennedy Chandler, Bez Mbeng and Cody Williams will likely absorb most of the minutes in the backcourt versus Oklahoma City.