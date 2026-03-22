Isaiah Collier headshot

Isaiah Collier Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Collier (hamstring) won't play Monday versus the Raptors.

This will be Collier's third consecutive game on the inactive list, and with Keyonte George (hamstring) also out, it'll be Kennedy Chandler and Bez Mbeng holding down the fort at the point guard spot. Collier's next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Washington.

Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz
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