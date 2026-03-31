Isaiah Collier Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday
Collier (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against Denver.
Collier continues to miss game action while rehabbing from a left hamstring injury. The Jazz have yet to provide an update on his recovery, so it's unclear if he'll return to play this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Collier See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 283 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 274 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 274 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Collier See More