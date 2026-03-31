Isaiah Collier headshot

Isaiah Collier Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Collier (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against Denver.

Collier continues to miss game action while rehabbing from a left hamstring injury. The Jazz have yet to provide an update on his recovery, so it's unclear if he'll return to play this season.

Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz
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