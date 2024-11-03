Isaiah Collier Injury: Won't debut Monday

Collier (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Collier is dealing with a right hamstring strain he sustained during the preseason and has yet to make his regular-season debut. When he returns, the rookie is expected to compete for playing time with Patty Mills behind Keyonte George. Collier's next chance to feature will come Thursday against the Bucks.